Lebanon's army says completed first phase of disarming Hezbollah

BEIRUT
The Lebanese army announced on Jan. 8 that it had completed the first phase of its plan to disarm Hezbollah, covering the area between the Israeli border and the Litani River.

In a statement, the army said it had "achieved the objectives of the first phase" of its plan, with an intention to extend it to the rest of Lebanon.

Hezbollah, weakened after a deadly war with Israel in November 2024, refuses to surrender its weapons in the rest of Lebanon.

The army said it now controls the area in Lebanon south of the Litani River "with the exception of territory and positions still occupied by Israel" near the border.

Despite a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in place for over a year, which stipulates that Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory, Israel continues to occupy five strategic points near the border.

The Israeli army is still conducting operations against Hezbollah, which it accuses of seeking to rearm, and is questioning the effectiveness of the Lebanese army's disarmament efforts.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah must withdraw its forces north of the Litani River and have its military infrastructure dismantled in the evacuated areas.

The Lebanese army said its operations will continue south of the Litani to "complete the disposal of unexploded ordnance" and search for tunnels dug by Hezbollah.

It added that it will take measures to "permanently prevent armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities.”

Israel said on Jan. 8 that Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah were encouraging but "far from sufficient.”.

