Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

ANKARA
Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has maintained his outreach efforts to garner support for the long-pending proposal for a new constitution, meeting with officials from Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), İYİ (Good) Party and Felicity Party (SP).

During his engagements with the parliamentary representatives from these parties, discussions centered on the procedural intricacies and guiding principles underlying the drafting process of the new constitution.

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) proposal for a new constitution, initially tabled in December 2022, has yet to garner the necessary support. The offer is contingent upon securing backing from at least 37 opposition MPs to advance it to a referendum.

Kurtulmuş commenced his series of consultations with party chairs by meeting with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on April 30.

Media reports anticipate that by summer's end, parties will have formulated their positions, laying the groundwork for substantive deliberations in the next legislative session. A joint commission is slated to be established to oversee the drafting process.

In a statement following his meeting with Kurtulmuş, Özel highlighted the imperative of addressing other societal needs amid Türkiye's multifaceted challenges.

Meanwhile, the DEM Party expressed cautious support for a new constitution, with co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları affirming the necessity for change but cautioning against allowing discussions to serve as a "lifeline for the government."

The newly elected leader of the İYİ Party, Müsavat Dervişoğlu, signaled a willingness to evaluate the constitutional proposal, "provided it includes self-criticism regarding Türkiye's shift from a parliamentary government to an executive presidency," as expressed in a recent interview with private broadcaster Habertürk.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

    Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

  2. Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

    Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

  3. Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

    Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

  4. SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

    SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

  5. ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'

    ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'
Recommended
Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

Capital district bans signs in foreign languages
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 32 PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 32 PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north
Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP following talks with Özel

Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP following talks with Özel
Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel

Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel
Housing prices soar in earthquake-hit provinces

Housing prices soar in earthquake-hit provinces
Türkiye halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza

Türkiye halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza
Historic bath set to turn into gastronomy gallery

Historic bath set to turn into gastronomy gallery
WORLD Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police entered Paris' Sciences Po university on May 3 to remove dozens of students staging a pro-Gaza sit-in in the entrance hall, as protests fire political debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Türkiye’s annual inflation will begin to decline sharply “in line with our predictions” after it reaches peak in May, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿