Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

ANKARA
Erdoğan hosted main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters on May 2.

The meeting is the first official talk between the two politicians since Özel was elected to lead the CHP last November.

Erdoğan's agenda features his AKP's long-pending proposal for a new constitution. Introduced in December 2022, the initiative currently lacks the requisite parliamentary majority.

It hinges on securing the backing of at least 37 MPs from opposition parties to propel the bid to a referendum.

Özel, for his part, is expected to broach an array of topics during his meeting with Erdoğan, foremost among them being a plea for "adherence to the existing constitution."

Furthermore, the CHP leader is anticipated to highlight economic challenges faced by retirees, advocating for his party's proposal to elevate the lowest pension to the level of the minimum wage, 17,002 Turkish Liras.

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek
