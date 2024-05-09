CHP, gov't agree to exchange views on foreign policy

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has announced an agreement with the government to foster dialogue on foreign policy matters.

"We have abandoned a state tradition in the last 20 years. I need to get a briefing from the Foreign Ministry before [the minister] goes abroad," Özel remarked during a televised interview with private broadcaster Habertürk on May 8.

The CHP leader further disclosed that during a recent meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he raised the issue and proposed a more collaborative approach to Türkiye's foreign policy decision-making process.

"If there is a subject that I do not agree on, then I will say that I think differently, but in Türkiye's foreign policy, we should be united on 85 percent similar common grounds," Özel stated.

The CHP leader indicated that Erdoğan responded positively to the proposal and issued instructions to implement the arrangements.

Under the terms of the deal, the defense, interior and foreign ministers will directly brief Özel when necessary on pertinent matters. Other ministers will maintain communication with CHP deputy leaders.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan is scheduled to reciprocate a visit to the CHP headquarters after Özel visited the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) office on May 2.

The landmark rendezvous between the AKP and CHP leaders, the first since 2016, lasted around one-and-a-half hours, with Özel refraining from issuing any public statements following the visit.

The president’s agenda during the meeting included discussions on the AKP's long-pending proposal for a new constitution, which lacks the necessary parliamentary majority. The success of the initiative hinges on garnering support from at least 37 MPs from opposition parties to advance it to a referendum.

For his part, Özel addressed various concerns during the meeting, including the need for "adherence to the existing constitution."

The CHP has been vocal about the non-implementation of Constitutional Court decisions, particularly regarding ex-MP Can Atalay, whose parliamentary status was revoked despite top court rulings.

The encounter follows discussions between Erdoğan and Özel during a meeting convened within the precincts of the Turkish parliament last week, coinciding with the commemoration of National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23.