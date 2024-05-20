Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe

Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe

ANKARA
Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe

Seven suspects, including two senior police chiefs and a commissioner, have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a criminal organization in the capital Ankara.

The arrests stem from allegations made by Serdar Sertçelik, a fugitive defendant connected to a criminal organization led by Ayhan Bora Kaplan.

The chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara launched the investigation, which has since expanded to include accusations of attempts to influence witnesses, reveal job-related secrets and favoritism within the criminal network.

The initial suspects included high-ranking police officials Murat Çelik, the deputy provincial police chief in charge of combating organized crime, Kerem Gökay Öner, the branch manager overseeing organized crime investigations and Şevket Demircan, the deputy head of the organized crime branch. Öner was later released, but the others remain in custody.

Local media reports indicate that the investigation's focus has shifted towards uncovering the extent of the police officers' involvement in the criminal activities, particularly their alleged attempts to manipulate the legal process.

In the wake of Sertçelik's allegations, the number of detentions related to the investigation increased to eight last week. The latest round of arrests included three civilians and a police commissioner apprehended in Ankara.

The prosecutor's office noted that procedures for one suspect at the police station were ongoing.

Kaplan, previously known to law enforcement, was apprehended last September at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport while attempting to flee the country.

The investigation into the group's activities encompasses a wide range of allegations, including the establishment of a criminal network, intentional injury and deprivation of liberty.

Türkiye, crime organization,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

    Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

  2. Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

    Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

  3. Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

    Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

  4. Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

    Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

  5. Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

    Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Recommended
Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisis funeral

Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral
Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Ministry to set hotline for ‘coastal occupation’ complaints

Ministry to set hotline for ‘coastal occupation’ complaints
Bahçeli urges HDPs closure after sentencing of ex-chairs

Bahçeli urges HDP's closure after sentencing of ex-chairs
Erdoğan lauds Turkish drone for aiding search for Raisi

Erdoğan lauds Turkish drone for aiding search for Raisi
Cuisine week showcases local Turkish dishes

Cuisine week showcases local Turkish dishes
WORLD Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Health professionals in Israel have reported to the BBC that Palestinian detainees from Gaza are frequently restrained to hospital beds, sometimes naked and in nappies, which they consider tantamount to torture.

ECONOMY Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿