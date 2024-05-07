CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel paid a rare visit to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli amid efforts to start a new era in Turkish politics following the municipal polls.

Özel and Bahçeli met in the latter’s office at the parliament on May 7. It was the first meeting between the two political parties’ leaders since 2017. Özel, whose party marked an important success in the local polls, first visited President and Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli are leading the People’s Alliance. These meetings were seen as the beginning of détente in Turkish politics after years of tension.

Bahçeli, in his weekly address to his parliamentary group before his meeting with Özel, underlined the importance of normalization of Turkish politics as this issue is to serve the common interests of the Turkish people and their future.

“Politics is not an arena for fight but is about dialogue and resolving the problems. Instead of fueling fights through inflammatory rhetoric, everyone should give support to the rise of our Türkiye through wisdom and ethical agreement,” Bahçeli said. “Developing an approach for Türkiye and the 'Century of Türkiye' is a national responsibility for all politicians and political parties,” Bahçeli added.

However, Bahçeli did not refrain from attacking Özel over the release of Osman Kavala and other figures who have been sentenced due to their roles in the 2013 Gezi protests. Özel, who held talks at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) last week, called on the government for the release of Kavala in line with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.

“What shall we do? Shall we accept to turn into a semi-colony state?” Bahçeli said, adding that Turkish justice will not be guided by the European institutions.

Özel will continue his talks with leaders

Özel, for his part, has explained the issues he discussed with Bahçeli without giving much details during his address to the CHP parliamentary group on May 7. Foreign policy issues, including regional conflicts and the Cyprus problem, economic difficulties and other social problems, including the government’s latest attempt to change the educational curriculum, were on the agenda, Özel stated.

“We had a very fruitful and positive meeting with Mr. Bahçeli. I want to thank him for his hospitality and our valuable exchange,” Özel said, adding that he will continue his talks with the leaders of the political parties in the coming period.

Özel also said the CHP will hold a special rally for the rights of the pensioners on May 26 in Ankara.