Iran confirms indirect talks with United States

Iran confirms indirect talks with United States

TEHRAN
Iran confirms indirect talks with United States

Iran has confirmed that it held indirect talks with arch foe the United States in Oman despite the two countries having no diplomatic relations, state media reported.

Washington and Tehran have long been sharply at odds with tensions centred on Iran's contested nuclear programme and heightened by the Gaza war between their respective allies Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, American news website Axios reported that U.S. and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Oman "on how to avoid escalating regional attacks".

The official IRNA news agency said late Saturday that "the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations confirmed indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman".

It quoted him as saying that "these negotiations were not the first and will not be the last", without giving the time and place of the talks.

The discussions were held after Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on April 13-14.

The barrage came in response to a deadly April 1 air strike, widely blamed on Israel, that levelled Iran's consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

The Israeli army said the vast majority of the over 300 missiles and drones fired by Iran were intercepted with the help of the United States and other allies, and that the attack caused only minimal damage.

Less than a week later, explosions shook a site in Iran's central province of Isfahan in what U.S. media reported as an Israeli response to the Iranian attack.

Tehran has since downplayed the reported Israeli raid and said it would not respond unless Iranian "interests" were again targeted.

Israel has been Iran's sworn enemy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Regional tensions have soared since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, drawing in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Switzerland represents Washington's interests in Iran.

The two foes have in recent years engaged in indirect talks over measures to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, prisoner swaps and releasing Iran's frozen funds abroad.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege
Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown
World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death

World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza war crimes arrest warrant for Netanyahu

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Spain demands Milei public apology for corrupt wife comment

Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment
Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election

Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿