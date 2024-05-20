Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.

The victory in the "Intercontinental Derby" moved Fenerbahçe, from the Asian side of the Bosphorus, to three points behind its bitter rival with one round of games to play.

Third-placed Trabzonspor is 32 points behind Fenerbahçe.

May 19's result means the top two can finish level. If they do, Fenerbahçe will take the title because head-to-head results are the first tiebreaker in the Süper Lig. The teams drew in December.

The derby had seemed likely to settle the title with Galatasaray leading by six points and needing just a draw in its home stadium where it won all 18 previous league games this season.

The visiting side was reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when Alexander Djiku received a second yellow card, one of 11 in the game. Fenerbahçe played through a fusillade of abuse and projectiles as it deprived Galatasaray of the chance to clinch the title at home.

Fenerbahçe scored the only goal in the 71st minute when Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera flapped at an in-swinging corner.

Derrick Köhn blocked the ball on the line, but it fell to former Leicester City center back Çağlar Söyüncü, on loan from Atletico Madrid, who poked home from close range.

Fenerbahçe climbed to 96 points, its highest ever tally in the Süper Lig. It hosts last-placed Istanbulspor in the final round on May 26 with slim hopes of clinching its first league title in 10 years.

Galatasaray visits lowly Konyaspor, needing just a point to clinch its 24th league title.

Fenerbahçe coach İsmail Kartal hailed his players for the win and called on Fenerbhaçe fans to cheer for them in the last match.

“We came here today to win very well prepared. My players stuck to the plan even when they were down to 10 men. They did everything to the letter,” he said after the match.

“I said at halftime ‘you are playing for your friend, we are going to play our own football even when we are down to 10 men. We are a team with character and quality players. Despite the negativity that has been created against us, we have to show everyone that you can beat this team even with 10 men.’ We went out with this belief.”

Kartal, who will most likely leave the club at the end of the season, believes his team will prevail.

“I invite all Fenerbahçe fans to the Istanbulspor game this weekend to come to the championship game,” he said.

“I believe we will be champions.”

Galatarsay coach Okan Buruk, on the other hand, was aware of his side’s poor showing on the pitch.

“We should have been calmer. In general, we didn't do well, we didn't produce much, we didn't use individual talents properly,” he said.

“Before the game, players may think 'this is over.' Sometimes it's pressure, sometimes it's comfort. None of us performed well. We should have done better.”

Despite the loss, Buruk has no intention of letting the trophy get away.

“We are sorry, but we are still three points ahead,” he said.

“We will lift our heads, and next week, God willing, we will declare our championship.”