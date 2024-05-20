Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza

Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza

ISLAMABAD
Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza

Türkiye and Pakistan will continue to work for ending Israeli massacres in Gaza and the recognition of a Palestinian state, the Turkish top diplomat has said, criticizing the Western nations for remaining silent to Israel’s inhumane offensive on the civilians since October 2023.

“We have a common position with Pakistan on the crimes against humanity being committed in Gaza,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on May 20.

Talks between the two foreign ministers focused on bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Citing Pakistan as Türkiye’s strategic partner, Fidan reiterated that the two nations will continue to work to let the voice of the Islamic world be heard across the world.

“We have assessed we should take more steps to advance our brotherly ties. We have jointşy agreed to increase our trade volume to $5 billion,” he said. “We have also taken decisions on furthering our partnership in various fields, especially in the defense industry, through investments.”

On Gaza, Türkiye and Pakistan have a common position, and they condemn “those who constantly lecture others about human rights and democracy to be a party to this crime committed in Gaza, the Turkish minister stated.

Israel has breached all the red lines of human conscience and international law in Gaza and is trying to drag the entire region into a total collapse, Fidan recalled. Türkiye and Pakistan will continue their work to end this massacre on all the platforms, including the United Nations and Organization of Islamıc Cooperation (OIC).

“We will try to do whatever we can, using all the tools of diplomacy. We have always said that it would not be possible to continue this war if Israel did not have political and military support,” Fidan said, urging the West to stop its support.

“At this point, the international community needs to focus on a two-state solution by taking lessons from past experiences in the Israel-Palestine conflict,” he stressed and called on all the countries to recognize Palestine before it’s too late.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

    Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

  2. Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

    Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

  3. Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

    Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

  4. Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

    Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

  5. Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

    Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Recommended
Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president

Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president
Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus

Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus
Erdoğan hosts Georgian PM to talk bilateral, regional affairs

Erdoğan hosts Georgian PM to talk bilateral, regional affairs
Joint anti-terror fight with Iraq advances, says FM

Joint anti-terror fight with Iraq advances, says FM
Turkish first lady pays visit to Nigeria

Turkish first lady pays visit to Nigeria
FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara
WORLD Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Health professionals in Israel have reported to the BBC that Palestinian detainees from Gaza are frequently restrained to hospital beds, sometimes naked and in nappies, which they consider tantamount to torture.

ECONOMY Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿