National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

ANKARA

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

Displaying unparalleled skill, Gazoz secured a decisive victory with a 6-0 win, claiming his first European Championship title.

The triumph marks another historic milestone in Gazoz’s career, following his 2020 Olympic Championship and the 2023 World Championship.

His remarkable achievement garnered widespread acclaim from political figures, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Bak, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Republican People’s Party Chairman Özgür Özel extending their heartfelt congratulations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a social media post, hailed Mete Gazoz’s triumph as a source of national pride, applauding his stellar performance in adding the European Championship to his list of accolades.

“I sincerely congratulate our national archer Mete Gazoz, who became the open-air European Archery Champion. I wish Mete Gazoz, who made us proud by adding the European Championship to his Olympic and World Championships, continued success.”

First lady Emine Erdoğan echoed the remarks in wishing him continued success in his endeavors.

Bak commended Gazoz’s outstanding feat, expressing gratitude to those who supported the champion athlete on his journey to the win. Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Bak expressed confidence in Mete’s potential to secure another Olympic Gold medal.

Kurtulmuş and Özel joined in congratulating Gazoz on his remarkable victory.