Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

ISTANBUL
Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

The sides have reached an agreement regarding the transportation of Turkmenistan's natural gas through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye, and subsequently directing it toward the European market, the Turkish energy minister has announced.

"With the agreement we have signed today, our relations in the natural gas sector are entering a new dimension. This agreement encompasses numerous provisions. Within this framework, we envisage the augmentation of gas volumes from Azerbaijani and Caspian resources reaching Türkiye by 2030, with a portion of this gas being transported to Europe via Türkiye,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated during his speech at the signing ceremony in Istanbul on May 14. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov was also present at the gathering.

The significant and novel aspect of this agreement is the concord reached on the transportation of Turkmenistan's natural gas to Türkiye through Azerbaijan and Georgia, he said.

The Türkiye-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline stretching from the Turkish border province of Iğdır to Azerbaijan’s exclave is one of the latest examples of broader energy cooperation between Ankara and Baku.

“This winter, Nakhchivan's natural gas will be delivered through Türkiye. We plan to commission this line [Iğdır – Nakhchivan] as soon as possible,” the Turkish minister said.

The memorandum of understanding on natural gas supply to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was signed between then-Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Parviz Shahbazov, at the end of 2020.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

    Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

  2. CHP leader calls on parliament for savings

    CHP leader calls on parliament for savings

  3. Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

    Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

  4. Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

    Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

  5. Myanmar junta plans October national census

    Myanmar junta plans October national census
Recommended
Poultry, milk production increase in March

Poultry, milk production increase in March
IMF gives draft approval to Argentina payout of $800 mln

IMF gives draft approval to Argentina payout of $800 mln
Chinese firms win most bids to explore Iraq oil and gas

Chinese firms win most bids to explore Iraq oil and gas
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips

US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear

OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear
Business circles welcome government’s savings package

Business circles welcome government’s savings package
WORLD Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Police in India's financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

The sides have reached an agreement regarding the transportation of Turkmenistan's natural gas through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye, and subsequently directing it toward the European market, the Turkish energy minister has announced.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿