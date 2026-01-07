Türkiye to resume responsibility of Black Sea in post-war era

PARIS

The Turkish top diplomat has said it is only natural for Ankara to play a key role in providing security in the Black Sea should Russia and Ukraine agree to end the war, stressing that a peace deal between the two warring sides is getting closer.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to a group of reporters in Paris following a leaders' meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on the security guarantees to be pledged to Ukraine on Jan. 6.

“On the security of the Black Sea, it is only natural that Türkiye resumes responsibility as the NATO ally that has the largest fleet in the Black Sea. I think there is progress on this,” Fidan said.

Describing the meeting in Paris as important for advancing efforts to end the war, Fidan stressed that permanent peace is nearer.

“At least, we see that key points to peace are being discussed. Türkiye has also contributions in this process. What we see is that this won’t be just an agreement that ends the war in Ukraine but will determine the long-term peace modalities between Russia and Europe,” he said.

The participants also discussed how to monitor the ceasefire, keep Ukraine as a deterrent power and which measures would be taken in case the ceasefire were violated by one of the parties, Fidan stated.

Reviving Ukraine’s economy and reconstruction of the war-torn country have also been discussed, the minister said, “There is no other country that can heal the wounds better than us. We are good at healing our own wounds and others’ wounds. Economic investments and the ability of our businesspeople are very important."

Fidan meets Syrian foreign minister

In Paris, Fidan also had a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hasan Shaibani and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, who conducted talks with an Israeli delegation over security matters.

Türkiye is closely following these talks and ongoing negotiations between Damascus and YPG in the context of the March 10 agreement, the minister said.

On Israel's provocative actions, Fidan said they are a part of Israeli expansionist policies in the region. “For the sake of regional stability, necessary analysis should be made and measures should be taken accordingly,” he stated, adding the U.S. should play a role in this.