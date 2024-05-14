Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

MUMBAI
Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Police in India's financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said on Tuesday.

The giant 70 by 50-meter hoarding in Mumbai's east collapsed on May 13 as fierce winds buffeted the city, accompanied by rain and dust storms.

Local authorities confirmed yesterday that 14 people had died in the accident with 75 more injured, with rescue operations still underway.

"Medical treatment is currently being provided to 44 injured individuals, with 31 already discharged after receiving treatment," the city's municipal corporation said in a post on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately, 14 people [succumbed] to death in this mishap," it added. "Rescue operations are ongoing at the site."

Gaurav Chauhan of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP that the billboard's collapse on top of a petrol pump had complicated rescue efforts.

"We are not able to use equipment in case of fire and other hazards... so we are using heavy cranes just to remove the debris," he said.

Media reports said Mumbai police had filed a culpable homicide case against the owner of Ego Media, the company identified as having installed the signage.

Probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

    Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

  2. CHP leader calls on parliament for savings

    CHP leader calls on parliament for savings

  3. Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

    Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

  4. Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

    Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

  5. Myanmar junta plans October national census

    Myanmar junta plans October national census
Recommended
Myanmar junta plans October national census

Myanmar junta plans October national census
UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza

UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza
Fistfights in Georgian parliament as foreign influence bill looms

Fistfights in Georgian parliament as 'foreign influence' bill looms
Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week

Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week
Israeli strikes rock Gaza as US calls for post-war plan

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as US calls for post-war plan
Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week

Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week
WORLD Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Police in India's financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

The sides have reached an agreement regarding the transportation of Turkmenistan's natural gas through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye, and subsequently directing it toward the European market, the Turkish energy minister has announced.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿