Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

MUMBAI

Police in India's financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said on Tuesday.

The giant 70 by 50-meter hoarding in Mumbai's east collapsed on May 13 as fierce winds buffeted the city, accompanied by rain and dust storms.

Local authorities confirmed yesterday that 14 people had died in the accident with 75 more injured, with rescue operations still underway.

"Medical treatment is currently being provided to 44 injured individuals, with 31 already discharged after receiving treatment," the city's municipal corporation said in a post on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately, 14 people [succumbed] to death in this mishap," it added. "Rescue operations are ongoing at the site."

Gaurav Chauhan of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP that the billboard's collapse on top of a petrol pump had complicated rescue efforts.

"We are not able to use equipment in case of fire and other hazards... so we are using heavy cranes just to remove the debris," he said.

Media reports said Mumbai police had filed a culpable homicide case against the owner of Ego Media, the company identified as having installed the signage.