European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Syrians living in France gather on Republique square after the Syrian government fell early today in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

While Berlin and other governments said they were watching the fast-moving developments in the war-ravaged nation, Austria signaled it would soon deport refugees back to Syria.

Far-right politicians elsewhere made similar demands, including in Germany, home to Europe's largest Syrian community, at a time when immigration has become a hot-button issue across the continent.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said many Syrian refugees "now finally have hope of returning to their Syrian homeland" but cautioned that "the situation in Syria is currently very unclear.”

In the country, the debate gained momentum as the country heads towards February elections.

Achim Brotel, president of a grouping of German communes, called for border controls to stop fleeing Assad loyalists reaching Germany.

Following the announcements, the head of the U.N. refugee agency cautioned that "patience and vigilance" were needed on the issue of refugee returns.

Ministers from Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium was set meet in London on Dec. 10 to step up cooperation in the fight against gangs smuggling migrants into Europe.

The representatives of the so-called Calais Group will agree on "enhanced efforts to break the business model of people smuggling gangs and ensure that those responsible for this dangerous trade are brought to justice,” the British Home Office said in a statement.

In Austria, where about 100,000 Syrians live, conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer instructed the Interior Ministry "to suspend all ongoing Syrian asylum applications and to review all asylum grants.”

The French Interior Ministry said it too would put asylum requests from Syrians on hold, with authorities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway announcing similar moves.

Britain's Interior Ministry said it was taking the same measure "whilst we assess the current situation".

In Greece, a government spokesman voiced hope that Assad's fall will eventually allow "the safe return of Syrian refugees" to their country, but without announcing concrete measures.

