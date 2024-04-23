Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

ANKARA
Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

Political leaders commemorated the National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23, marking the 104th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish parliament with messages of gratitude.

President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the occasion by hosting Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and children at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara. Erdoğan was scheduled to attend a reception at the parliament.

Earlier in the day, Tekin visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, alongside teachers and students, paying homage to the modern Türkiye founder's legacy.

In a message left in the special guest book at Anıtkabir, Tekin expressed reverence for Atatürk's role in Türkiye's struggle for independence.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş led his accompanying delegation in a visit to Anıtkabir, echoing sentiments of respect and remembrance for Atatürk's contributions.

Opposition leaders also joined in commemorating the day, with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel paying tribute to Atatürk and the deputies of the first term of the parliament for their service to the nation.

Özel emphasized the "need to restore the parliament's authority" and uphold the principles of separation of powers.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli echoed sentiments of national unity and democratic organization, stressing the importance of collective action.

"Türkiye's rise is possible with a collective understanding that aims at unification rather than separation, at meeting rather than dispersion, at embracing rather than disintegration, at integration rather than differentiation, just as it found its meaning in the consciousness that manifested on April 23, 1920," he said in a written statement.

İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener, for her part, honored the memory of the nation's forebears who convened in the debut parliament.

"I once again bow with respect to the cherished memory of all our heroes who gathered under the roof of our First Parliament for our independence and future," Akşener said in her social media post.

The leaders of the Felicity Party (SP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party, and the Democrat Party also shared celebratory messages for the day.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city
LATEST NEWS

  1. German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

    German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

  2. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 19 PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 19 PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

  3. Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

    Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

  4. No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

    No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

  5. Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

    Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests
Recommended
MHP unveils new party program following congress

MHP unveils new party program following congress
Bahçeli calls for immunity removal for DEM Party MPs amid probe

Bahçeli calls for immunity removal for DEM Party MPs amid probe
CHP leader praises AI in local election success

CHP leader praises AI in local election success
Election watchdog rejects annulment bids for Hatay, Ordu

Election watchdog rejects annulment bids for Hatay, Ordu
MHP leadership reshuffle marks four changes

MHP leadership reshuffle marks four changes
MHP says ready for work on new civilian charter

MHP says ready for work on new civilian charter
WORLD No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 200th day on Tuesday, with fears mounting of an Israeli invasion in the overcrowded south of Gaza amid calls for hostages to be freed.

ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿