Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

ANKARA

Political leaders commemorated the National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23, marking the 104th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish parliament with messages of gratitude.

President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the occasion by hosting Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and children at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara. Erdoğan was scheduled to attend a reception at the parliament.

Earlier in the day, Tekin visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, alongside teachers and students, paying homage to the modern Türkiye founder's legacy.

In a message left in the special guest book at Anıtkabir, Tekin expressed reverence for Atatürk's role in Türkiye's struggle for independence.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş led his accompanying delegation in a visit to Anıtkabir, echoing sentiments of respect and remembrance for Atatürk's contributions.

Opposition leaders also joined in commemorating the day, with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel paying tribute to Atatürk and the deputies of the first term of the parliament for their service to the nation.

Özel emphasized the "need to restore the parliament's authority" and uphold the principles of separation of powers.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli echoed sentiments of national unity and democratic organization, stressing the importance of collective action.

"Türkiye's rise is possible with a collective understanding that aims at unification rather than separation, at meeting rather than dispersion, at embracing rather than disintegration, at integration rather than differentiation, just as it found its meaning in the consciousness that manifested on April 23, 1920," he said in a written statement.

İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener, for her part, honored the memory of the nation's forebears who convened in the debut parliament.

"I once again bow with respect to the cherished memory of all our heroes who gathered under the roof of our First Parliament for our independence and future," Akşener said in her social media post.

The leaders of the Felicity Party (SP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party, and the Democrat Party also shared celebratory messages for the day.