SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

ISTANBUL

Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoğlu met with Hamas political bureau chief İsmail Haniye in Istanbul on May 3.

The meeting centered on the recent escalations in Gaza.

Accompanied by the party's MPs Mustafa Kaya and Necmettin Çalışkan, deputy leader Ersan Bilgin and Istanbul head Ömer Faruk Yazıcı, Karamollaoğlu reiterated his party's support for the Palestinian people.

Emphasizing solidarity within the Islamic world, the duo discussed the need for efforts to address the ongoing crisis.

The meeting follows an engagement between Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu and Hamas officials on May 1. Davutoğlu, in his discussion with Haniye and senior Hamas figure Khaled Mashaal, condemned Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza.

The Future Party leader drew parallels between Hamas and the Kuva-yi Milliye, characterizing them as "brave patriots defending their homeland," in reference to an irregular Turkish militia during the early stages of the Turkish War of Independence.

The historical reference echoes sentiments previously voiced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The president himself welcomed Haniyeh and his delegation on April 20, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın, among other Turkish officials. The talks encompassed the dire situation in Gaza.

Erdoğan later described the meeting as very sincere, vowing once again that Türkiye will never abandon Palestinians.