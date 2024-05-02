AKP plans 'consultation camp' after electoral setback

ANKARA
Following a recent electoral setback, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has outlined plans for a "consultation camp" in an effort to regroup and strategize ahead of the next congress.

A high-level party meeting convened on April 30 decided that a camp would be organized, drawing the participation of MPs and mayors. The aim is to address recent setbacks and chart a course forward, party sources said.

The exact date for the camp remains undecided, with intentions to hold it by the end of this month or, at the latest, in early June.

The central executive board meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, delved into the reasons behind the AKP's loss of votes in the March 31 elections. The party experienced a decline in votes from 44.33 percent in 2019 to 35.48 percent this year, placing second behind the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Key factors contributing to the stumble were identified during the meeting. These included economic challenges, particularly among retirees, organizational weaknesses within the party and issues surrounding candidate selection.

Of particular concern was the significant number of voters – around 5 million – who had supported the AKP-led ruling alliance in previous elections but abstained from voting on March 31.

Discussions also focused on losses in specific provinces such as Yozgat, Şanlıurfa, Sivas and Adıyaman. Notably, the performances in provinces like Gaziantep and Kayseri were also scrutinized after a substantial decline in votes compared to 2019.

During the meeting, Erdoğan hinted at forthcoming changes within the party.

"We don't want to fish in murky waters," he reportedly remarked. "We will make the change step by step, without offending or hurting anyone, by complying with the law of brotherhood. While making the change, we will work with the meticulousness of a surgeon."

Erdoğan urged the commencement of the ordinary congress process to facilitate changes within the party. While reports had circulated regarding potential alterations to the central executive board, no immediate changes were announced.

Local media says Erdoğan may consider adjustments before a high-level party meeting scheduled for May 22, following the review of the latest survey and data analysis studies.

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
