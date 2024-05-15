Vision Art Platform in London

LONDON

The ninth edition of the Photo London Fair will take place at Somerset House from May 15 to 19, eagerly awaiting its guests.

This year's exhibition features over 400 photographers from more than 30 countries, with work ranging from the personal to the political; from social documentaries to the splendor of fashion, music, and travel imagery; and from everyday poetry to staged images that explore photography's complex reflection of the human psyche in our post-truth age.

Jacqueline Roditi, Mert Acar, and Özlem Şimşek are among the artists represented by Vision Art Platform and whose works will be exhibited at the fair.

Born in 1985, Roditi, in her recent works, photographs her dreams as she recalls them, presenting the viewer with a series of dreams. Her photographs bring her dreams to life, whereas her dreams isolate her from the outside world. Inspired by Andre Kertesz and the photographs of the 1950s in her old black-and-white photographs, Roditi is a timeless artist.

Acar, a contemporary artist from Türkiye, specializes in lens-based media and installation art. His works focus on the architectural and landscape elements found in transitional spaces, where the distinction between space and place becomes blurred.

Focusing on memory, identity, gender, and representations of modernity, Şimşek is a visual artist and academic who produces performance photography and video works.

Şimşek's photography and video works have been exhibited in museums and galleries such as Pera, Istanbul Modern, Elgiz, and Malmö Museum, as well as in group and solo exhibitions in Türkiye and abroad.

Photo London Opening Hours:

Wednesday, May 15: 13:00–21:00 No re-entry.

Thursday, May 16: 13:00–20:00 No re-entry.

Friday, May 17: 13:00–20:00 No re-entry.

Saturday, May 18: 12:00–20:00 No re-entry.

Sunday, May 19: 12:00–18:00 No re-entry