CHP leader praises AI in local election success

ANKARA

Özgür Özel, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has underlined the use of smart methods in selecting the candidates and adopting tailored messages during the election campaign has been very instrumental in the local polls victory.

“There were those who mocked us when we outlined that we would use artificial intelligence and smart methods. Artificial intelligence has revealed the strong and weak sides of our candidates,” Özel told daily Hürriyet in an interview over the weekend.

Özel’s CHP received around 35 percent of votes in the local elections on March 31 and became the first party. The main opposition continued its rule in Türkiye’s biggest cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Adana and Antalya, and also won in other provinces such as Bursa, Manisa, Balıkesir, Denizli and Kütahya, etc.

“We have identified our candidates through specific public opinion surveys. We have also followed their election campaigns through surveys and made our necessary urgings to them,” Özel explained.

As part of smart methods, the CHP has analyzed social media in a detailed manner and created different messages and rhetoric to the electors in different constituencies, he said.

For the CHP chairman, the party’s success is based on three key pillars. “First is the youth. [Moden Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk had entrusted this party to the youngsters. We have nominated very young and brave candidates,” Özel said.

Second is the women’s role, he said. “Our founders have pledged the right to elect and be elected to the Turkish women much before the European nations. They, therefore, included them in the social life,” he said, adding the CHP nominated women candidates in big numbers.

“Third, prevailing science against dogmas. We have taken Atatürk’s interest and devotion to science, and his target to catch the civilization level of the developed nations as examples for us,” the chairman added.