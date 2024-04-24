Erdoğan, Özel hold talks in parliament, schedule follow-up meeting

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel have engaged in discussions during a meeting held within the precincts of the Turkish parliament.

The encounter between Erdoğan and Özel transpired on April 23 as part of the commemoration of National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Emin Akbaşoğlu, one of the parliamentary leaders of Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), disclosed that Özel was invited for a "tea rendezvous" in an adjacent area to the ceremonial hall where the reception was taking place. The tete-a-tete lasted around 15 minutes.

Addressing reporters following the meeting, Erdoğan conveyed that Özel had sought an official audience with him. Furthermore, the president announced that they had scheduled another meeting for the forthcoming week 

During a conversation with journalists on his return flight from Iraq, Erdoğan indicated his intention to discuss the AKP's proposal for a new constitution with Özel. "I think and believe that the Republican People's Party can also support such a change on this issue," he remarked.

In response, Özel stressed the importance of "adhering to the current constitution before embarking on any change."

Furthermore, Özel criticized Erdoğan's administration for failure to abide by the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and Türkiye's Constitutional Court, asserting that this compliance was imperative for any constitutional reforms.

"We will listen to each other, understand each other and accordingly carry out the duties given to us by the voters," Özel remarked. "If there is balanced and accurate communication, the nation will win. If not, if we return to tension and argue, then the nation will lose."

