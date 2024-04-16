MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli has underlined his party’s readiness to start works for the writing of a new civilian and inclusive constitution as Türkiye has entered a four-year era without elections.

Bahçeli addressed his party’s lawmakers in their first gathering at the Parliament following March 31 local polls in which the number of municipalities the MHP and its main political ally, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has drastically decreased.

“We have received the message of the people,” Bahçeli said, stressing that his party will take necessary actions accordingly. However, he said the MHP was successful in the local polls as the party garnered 16.6 percent of the votes institutionally, according to the results of the elections for the members of municipal assemblies.

Bahçeli criticized main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel who claimed that his party came to power locally.

“The nature of the general elections and local elections are different. Mixing the two is a grave mistake. Those who say ‘We became local power’ are in a dream world. There is only one government in Türkiye and this is the presidential cabinet,” he said.

Recalling that Türkiye entered an era without elections until 2028, Bahçeli said it was the right time to launch efforts to renew Türkiye’s constitution and fix the deficiencies of the current executive-presidential system.

“One of the agendas in this period should be about preparations for a civilian, democratic and inclusive new constitution,” he said. “We are ready. We believe that getting rid of the current junta-made constitution requires time, labor, patience, common sense and ethical consensus.”