MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

ANKARA
MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli has underlined his party’s readiness to start works for the writing of a new civilian and inclusive constitution as Türkiye has entered a four-year era without elections.

Bahçeli addressed his party’s lawmakers in their first gathering at the Parliament following March 31 local polls in which the number of municipalities the MHP and its main political ally, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has drastically decreased.

“We have received the message of the people,” Bahçeli said, stressing that his party will take necessary actions accordingly. However, he said the MHP was successful in the local polls as the party garnered 16.6 percent of the votes institutionally, according to the results of the elections for the members of municipal assemblies.

Bahçeli criticized main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel who claimed that his party came to power locally.

“The nature of the general elections and local elections are different. Mixing the two is a grave mistake. Those who say ‘We became local power’ are in a dream world. There is only one government in Türkiye and this is the presidential cabinet,” he said.

Recalling that Türkiye entered an era without elections until 2028, Bahçeli said it was the right time to launch efforts to renew Türkiye’s constitution and fix the deficiencies of the current executive-presidential system.

“One of the agendas in this period should be about preparations for a civilian, democratic and inclusive new constitution,” he said. “We are ready. We believe that getting rid of the current junta-made constitution requires time, labor, patience, common sense and ethical consensus.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

    Türkiye indispensable actor for global peace: Defense Minister

  2. Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

    Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

  3. Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

    Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

  4. Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

    Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

  5. MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

    MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter
Recommended
CHP leader set to convene victorious mayors

CHP leader set to convene victorious mayors
Deadlock grips top appeals court in election for new head

Deadlock grips top appeals court in election for new head

Parliament reconvenes with fresh agenda after recess

Parliament reconvenes with fresh agenda after recess
Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board
Political parties engage in Eid celebration visits

Political parties engage in Eid celebration visits
İYİ Party leader declines reelection bid following setback

İYİ Party leader declines reelection bid following setback
WORLD Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

The U.N. voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿