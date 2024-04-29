Economic confidence index slips in April

Economic confidence index slips in April

ANKARA
Economic confidence index slips in April

The economic confidence index declined by 1 percent monthly in April after climbing 1 percent in March to fall below the 100-mark, data from the Turkish Statistics (TÜİK) have shown.

Any figure above the 100 mark points to optimism regarding the general economic situation.

The gauge of economic confidence fell to 99 in April.

Consumer confidence, which remained almost flat in March, rose by 1.4 percent in April month-on-month to 80.5, the latest data from the statistics authority showed on April 29. This marked the highest level since June last year when the consumer confidence index was 85.

The sub-index measuring the confidence in the real sector was unchanged on a monthly basis in April after rising 1.5 percent in Mach, which followed declines in the index in the previous four consecutive months.

In the services sector, the confidence index plunged 2.8 percent month-on-month, which compared unfavorably with a 1.5 percent increase in March, data from TÜİK showed.

The deterioration in business sentiment in the retail industry stopped after four months. The real sector confidence index advanced 1.9 percent in April from March.

In construction, which is one of the largest sectors in the Turkish economy, the confidence index was unchanged after plunging 3.6 percent month-on-month in March.

slips, Turkey, newsletter,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() World Central Kitchen resuming Gaza work after 7 staff killed

World Central Kitchen resuming Gaza work after 7 staff killed
LATEST NEWS

  1. World Central Kitchen resuming Gaza work after 7 staff killed

    World Central Kitchen resuming Gaza work after 7 staff killed

  2. Erdoğan unveils new flood prevention measures

    Erdoğan unveils new flood prevention measures

  3. Türkiye says it backs Rutte's candidacy for NATO chief

    Türkiye says it backs Rutte's candidacy for NATO chief

  4. Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

    Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

  5. Production process of Türksat-6A completed: Minister

    Production process of Türksat-6A completed: Minister
Recommended
Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce
Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit

Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit
Dubai begins construction of worlds largest airport terminal

Dubai begins construction of 'world's largest' airport terminal
Several sectors on government’s radar for tax inspections

Several sectors on government’s radar for tax inspections
Türkiye in talks with Exxon Mobil for LNG deal: Minister

Türkiye in talks with Exxon Mobil for LNG deal: Minister
Türkiye obtains foreign funds at more favorable terms: Şimşek

Türkiye obtains foreign funds at more favorable terms: Şimşek
WORLD World Central Kitchen resuming Gaza work after 7 staff killed

World Central Kitchen resuming Gaza work after 7 staff killed

The World Central Kitchen nonprofit, which supplied meals in Gaza until seven of its aid workers were killed by an Israeli strike nearly a month ago, is to resume operations, its CEO said.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

Turkish Airlines signs cooperation deal with Rolls Royce

Turkish Airlines has inked an agreement with Rolls Royce regarding the maintenance services and the supply of engines for Airbus A350 aircraft, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿