Minister reiterates ban on May Day rallies at Taksim Square

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has reiterated that Taksim Square is not a suitable venue for May Day celebrations and demonstrations by workers and unions, reaffirming the previous decision to close the iconic location.

"Taksim Square is not among the designated venues for meetings and marches. This area, with its heavy traffic, poses serious risks to the protection of personal rights," Yerlikaya said during a press conference in the capital Ankara on April 29.

The ministry's priority is ensuring the tranquility and security of the metropolis, Yerlikaya stressed, adding that the Istanbul Governor’s Office has designated 40 separate routes for meetings and marches this year.

The minister criticized some confederations and unions for continuing to call on their members to gather in Taksim despite the ban declared by the governor’s office.

Stating that meetings and demonstrations should not disrupt the peace, security and public order and should not hinder the rights and freedoms of others, Yerlikaya said the security of the city should also be taken into account during marches in Istanbul.

“So far, 103 applications have been made for May Day events in 55 [of the country's 81] provinces. All of them have been approved. I would like to place a particular focus on Istanbul. This city is the crown jewel of our civilization, the 15th biggest metropolis in the world, and its population is more than 131 countries. Hosting approximately 17.5 million tourists in 2023, Istanbul is also the center of education, culture, art, trade and production.”

A total of 29 streets will be closed to traffic to ensure peace and security on May 1, the minister said, adding that 42,434 police officers will be on duty.

While demonstrations will not take place at the iconic square, some confederations and their certain number of representatives will be able to lay wreaths at the Taksim monument and observe a moment of silence, he said. The focal point for labor demonstrations has been closed to such gatherings for many years.