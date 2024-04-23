MHP unveils new party program following congress

MHP unveils new party program following congress

ANKARA
MHP unveils new party program following congress

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced a new party program following its congress on March 17, centering on the theme of "will for national rise."

"Our main goals are to make the rule of law and justice prevail in all areas, to raise democratic standards, to preserve the basic characteristics of the republic, to protect the founding principles, to fully establish an independent and impartial judiciary," declared the new program of the party.

At the forefront of the program is the proposal for the formulation of a participatory, inclusive and democratic new constitution, which the MHP views as a "crucial obligation to the nation."

Spearheaded by MHP's alliance led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the initiative seeks to garner support for constitutional amendments. However, the amendment process currently faces a hurdle, requiring the backing of at least 37 MPs from other parties to advance it to a referendum, as it lacks the necessary majority in parliament.

Additionally, the program advocates for a revision of parliamentary immunity, emphasizing that it should be grounded in "reasonable principles acceptable to public conscience" and restricted solely to activities within the parliament.

The proposition emerged after MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli called for the removal of immunity for MPs from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on April 22 in response to alleged insults against modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Moreover, the MHP's program underscores the importance of transparency in political affairs, suggesting stringent oversight of the income sources and election expenses of MPs, mayors and political parties. The proposal aims to bring such financial information under control and make it readily accessible to the public.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

    Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

  2. Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

    Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

  3. Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN

    Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN

  4. Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

    Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

  5. Italy's deficit grew to 7.4 pct of GDP last year

    Italy's deficit grew to 7.4 pct of GDP last year
Recommended
Bahçeli calls for immunity removal for DEM Party MPs amid probe

Bahçeli calls for immunity removal for DEM Party MPs amid probe
CHP leader praises AI in local election success

CHP leader praises AI in local election success
Election watchdog rejects annulment bids for Hatay, Ordu

Election watchdog rejects annulment bids for Hatay, Ordu
MHP leadership reshuffle marks four changes

MHP leadership reshuffle marks four changes
MHP says ready for work on new civilian charter

MHP says ready for work on new civilian charter
CHP leader set to convene victorious mayors

CHP leader set to convene victorious mayors
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Azerbaijan and Armenia announced Tuesday they had started fixing their border, as part of normalization efforts between the arch foes that had been locked in a decades-long territorial conflict.
ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿