MHP unveils new party program following congress

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced a new party program following its congress on March 17, centering on the theme of "will for national rise."

"Our main goals are to make the rule of law and justice prevail in all areas, to raise democratic standards, to preserve the basic characteristics of the republic, to protect the founding principles, to fully establish an independent and impartial judiciary," declared the new program of the party.

At the forefront of the program is the proposal for the formulation of a participatory, inclusive and democratic new constitution, which the MHP views as a "crucial obligation to the nation."

Spearheaded by MHP's alliance led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the initiative seeks to garner support for constitutional amendments. However, the amendment process currently faces a hurdle, requiring the backing of at least 37 MPs from other parties to advance it to a referendum, as it lacks the necessary majority in parliament.

Additionally, the program advocates for a revision of parliamentary immunity, emphasizing that it should be grounded in "reasonable principles acceptable to public conscience" and restricted solely to activities within the parliament.

The proposition emerged after MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli called for the removal of immunity for MPs from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on April 22 in response to alleged insults against modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Moreover, the MHP's program underscores the importance of transparency in political affairs, suggesting stringent oversight of the income sources and election expenses of MPs, mayors and political parties. The proposal aims to bring such financial information under control and make it readily accessible to the public.