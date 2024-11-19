7 MPs face immunity revocation motions

ANKARA
Authorities have submitted motions to the parliamentary presidency seeking the revocation of legislative immunity for seven deputies, including one from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The lawmakers targeted by the motions include CHP Istanbul Deputy Gökan Zeybek, İYİ (Good) Party Istanbul Deputy Burak Akburak, independent Istanbul Deputy Cemal Enginyurt and Ankara Deputy Yüksel Arslan.

The remaining three are the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) deputies Cengiz Çandar, Salihe Aydeniz and Sabahat Erdoğan Sarıtaş.

The parliament speaker referred the motions to a joint commission, composed of members from the Constitution and Justice committees.

Following deliberations in the joint commission, a preparatory subcommittee comprised of representatives from political parties will be constituted to examine the motions in detail.

The report drafted by the preparatory subcommittee will subsequently be submitted to the joint commission for approval. If endorsed, the motions will advance to the parliament’s general assembly for final deliberation. A simple majority vote in the general assembly will suffice to strip the deputy of their legislative immunity.

A deputy whose legislative immunity is lifted will be able to continue his legislative activities if he is not arrested.

A deputy whose immunity is rescinded, unless detained, retains the right to partake in legislative functions.

