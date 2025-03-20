AKP slams CHP leader over ‘civilian coup’ remarks on İmamoğlu’s detention

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has criticized main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel for describing the detention of the Istanbul mayor as a "civilian coup," accusing him of attempting to politicize the investigations.

"Mr. Özel’s use of such terms once again reveals a serious issue with political literacy within the CHP, as these concepts should not serve as the foundation for any political evaluation," AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik told press members on March 20.

Following the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on March 19, Özel stated that the process was politically motivated and described it as a "civil coup against Türkiye’s next president."

His detention came just days before the CHP’s primaries on March 23. He is widely seen as the opposition's strongest contender for the 2028 presidential elections.

The spokesperson emphasized that the ruling party lacked any information regarding the details of the case and accused the opposition of attempting to turn the matter into an "AKP-CHP debate."

"Instead of attacking us, Mr. Özel should articulate his stance on these allegations. Does he say that he believes these accusations to be false? Does he publicly declare, 'If the claims are proven true, I will resign as party leader?’" Çelik remarked.

He further criticized Özel for conflating internal CHP matters with national political processes, suggesting that Özel mistakenly perceives the party’s internal ballot as the country’s official election.

"The real civil coup is being carried out by the CHP itself. By prematurely declaring who their presidential candidate will be, Özel is undermining the will of the party’s delegates. This is a direct attack on democracy."

Çelik also referred to the period when Özel initially assumed leadership, recalling hopes of a potential normalization between the CHP and AKP.

"When Mr. Özel took office, we were somewhat hopeful. Once again, we see that our hopes have been in vain."