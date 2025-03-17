DEM party holds talks with AKP, MHP

ANKARA
A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) has paid visits to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to exchange views on the next stages of the ongoing process to end terror problem for Türkiye.

DEM co-leaders Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan accompanied with Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit held first met MHP officials at the parliament on March 17.

The MHP was presented by deputy leaders Semih Yalçın, Feti Yıldız and İsmail Faruk Aksu due to the absence of Chairman Devlet Bahçeli for health reasons.

MHP’s Yalçın said that they won’t make any statements other than saying that “it was a useful meeting.”

The DEM delegation later met with AKP officials at the parliament. The AKP delegation was composed by deputy parliamentary group leader Özlem Zengin, deputy leader and spokesperson Ömer Çelik, deputy leaders Efkan Ala and Abdullah Güler.

PKK announced that it will dissolve itself and end armed conflict against Türkiye after its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan issued a historic call for the dissolution and disbandment of PKK.

The terror organization is expected to organize a convention in the coming months to move forward with the decision its current leaders have taken.

The DEM delegation has launched a new tour of political parties to discuss democratic and legal steps that need to be taken to advance the process.

They have also asked for an appointment from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The AKP officials underline that this meeting is likely to take place in April after the Ramadan feast.

