Treasury raises $3.5 billion via eurobond issue

Treasury raises $3.5 billion via eurobond issue

ANKARA
Treasury raises $3.5 billion via eurobond issue

A total of $3.5 billion has been raised through the issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated dual-tranche bonds with maturities of 7 and 12 years, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 8.

Earlier this week, the ministry mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered for the bond issue.

The offering attracted an order book exceeding three times the issue size, with participation from nearly 200 accounts. 43 percent of the bonds were placed with investors in the U.K., 17 percent in Türkiye, 13 percent in the U.S., 13 percent in the Middle East, 12 percent across other European countries and 2 percent in Asia, the ministry detailed in the statement.

The March 2033 tranche has a yield of 6.35 percent and a coupon of 6.3 percent, while the January 2038 tranche has a yield of 6.9 percent and a coupon of 6.875 percent.

The proceeds of the issue will be transferred to the Treasury accounts on Jan. 14.

Eurobond ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said
Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November
Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments

Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments
TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation

TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation
Türkiye-UK free trade talks focus on growth and new agreements

Türkiye-UK free trade talks focus on growth and new agreements
Visa-free travel expected to bring 1 million Chinese tourists to Türkiye

Visa-free travel expected to bring 1 million Chinese tourists to Türkiye
GM announces $7.1 bln hit to profits on electric auto pullback

GM announces $7.1 bln hit to profits on electric auto pullback
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿