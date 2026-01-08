Storm batters Istanbul, disrupts transport across western Türkiye

ISTANBUL
A powerful storm hit Istanbul on Jan. 8, bringing strong winds, towering waves and widespread disruption to sea transport, while also affecting several other provinces across western Türkiye.

Following warnings from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, gale-force winds began sweeping through Istanbul in the morning hours, intensifying over the Bosphorus and the Marmara Sea.

In Beşiktaş, large waves slammed into the shoreline, creating hazardous conditions along the coast.

Maritime operations were brought to a grinding halt, as treacherous sea conditions made navigation impossible.

Beşiktaş–Kadıköy passenger boat services were suspended, while some ferry lines announced multiple cancellations.

In Bakırköy, a tree toppled onto four vehicles along the coastal road, forcing a lane to close temporarily.

In Bahçelievler, another fallen tree injured a pedestrian, who was reported to have sustained minor injuries.

According to official data, wind speeds exceeded 70 kilometers per hour in some districts.

Beyond Istanbul, severe weather battered the broader Marmara and Aegean regions.

In the northwestern province of Çanakkale, strong winds forced the temporary suspension of transit ship traffic through the Dardanelles and several ferry services were also canceled.

In the neighboring province of Edirne, heavy rainfall caused localized flooding.

Fishermen in the western city of İzmir remained in port due to rough seas, carrying out maintenance work while waiting for conditions to improve.

The storm also reached the Black Sea coast, with severe winds causing trees to topple and block roads in Samsun.

