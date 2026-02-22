MHP publishes book compiling projects from Bahçeli era

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has published a book compiling projects and institutional work carried out during the tenure of its leader Devlet Bahçeli, the party said in a written statement on Feb. 21.

Edited by MHP top member Büşra Cin, the book provides a comprehensive evaluation of initiatives implemented during Bahçeli’s leadership under five main headings.

"I express my deepest respect and gratitude to our Chairman Mr. Devlet Bahçeli... who resolutely carries the intellectual and institutional continuity of Turkish nationalism and who raised us with this consciousness," Cin said in the introduction.

The works included in the book, titled "Devlet Bahçeli Through His Works," are grouped under architectural and monumental works; education, culture and academic institutions; foundations, associations and institutional structures; social projects and solidarity efforts; and media and publishing.

MHP, a key partner in the ruling bloc, marked its 57th anniversary earlier this month with an event in Ankara.

The party was founded in 1969 under the leadership of Alparslan Türkeş as the successor to the Republican Peasants Nation Party. Following Türkeş’s death in 1997, Bahçeli assumed the party leadership.

 

