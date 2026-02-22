CHP claims restrictions on prison visits to İmamoğlu

CHP claims restrictions on prison visits to İmamoğlu

ANKARA
CHP claims restrictions on prison visits to İmamoğlu

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has claimed that visits to its jailed presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu have been blocked since Akın Gürlek took office as justice minister.

The allegation was voiced by CHP's deputy parliament leader Gökhan Günaydın on Feb. 18.

“Do you think you can isolate Mr. Ekrem from the people by keeping him in solitary confinement?” Günaydın said during a plenary session.

The issue was also raised in a letter from the ousted Istanbul mayor that was read aloud at a CHP rally in the northwestern city of Kocaeli on Feb. 21.

“They are trying to get what they want by suppressing the will of the people and using tyranny... This country has never seen another administrator who exploits all the resources of the state so much to eliminate his opponent,” İmamoğlu said in the letter.

“This mind that banned my social media accounts, my voice, my image is now trying to completely isolate me in prison. Since the new justice minister took office, they have not allowed members of parliament to visit me.”

Local reports said Gürlek denied the existence of such obstacles.

Gürlek was appointed in a surprise mini cabinet reshuffle early on Feb. 11. Before his appointment, he oversaw several high-profile trials involving CHP figures while serving as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor.

Dozens of officials from CHP-run municipalities have been detained on corruption charges they deny, including İmamoğlu, who was arrested the same day he was named the party’s candidate for the next presidential election.

Gürlek's office has also opened investigations into several CHP members on allegations ranging from graft to terror links and insulting the president.

İmamoğlu, 54, faces multiple legal cases, including one in which he is accused of questioning Gürlek’s integrity.

The CHP says the prosecutions are politically motivated, while the government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.

CHP leader Özgür Özel has continued to visit İmamoğlu in prison and is expected to apply for another visit next week, a move party officials told daily Türkiye could be key to resolving the dispute.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

    MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

  2. UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

    UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

  3. ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

    ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

  4. Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

    Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

  5. Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

    Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
Recommended
MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
AKP prepares to hand new charter draft to Erdoğan: Report

AKP prepares to hand new charter draft to Erdoğan: Report
Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year

Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year
Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety

Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety
Higher traffic fines set to deter illegal taxi services in Türkiye

Higher traffic fines set to deter illegal taxi services in Türkiye
Roadkill wolf may provide key tissue for Türkiye’s genetic mapping project

Roadkill wolf may provide key tissue for Türkiye’s genetic mapping project
WORLD UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

The United Nations leader warned Monday that "the rule of force" was spreading, as the powerful trample on international law and wield artificial intelligence and other technologies to attack human rights.
ECONOMY Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Kazakhstan’s consul general in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, has stated that the city is once again expected to welcome a high number of Kazakh tourists this year, underscoring Antalya’s importance as a key destination for Kazakhstan in the tourism sector.  
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿