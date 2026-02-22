CHP claims restrictions on prison visits to İmamoğlu

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has claimed that visits to its jailed presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu have been blocked since Akın Gürlek took office as justice minister.

The allegation was voiced by CHP's deputy parliament leader Gökhan Günaydın on Feb. 18.

“Do you think you can isolate Mr. Ekrem from the people by keeping him in solitary confinement?” Günaydın said during a plenary session.

The issue was also raised in a letter from the ousted Istanbul mayor that was read aloud at a CHP rally in the northwestern city of Kocaeli on Feb. 21.

“They are trying to get what they want by suppressing the will of the people and using tyranny... This country has never seen another administrator who exploits all the resources of the state so much to eliminate his opponent,” İmamoğlu said in the letter.

“This mind that banned my social media accounts, my voice, my image is now trying to completely isolate me in prison. Since the new justice minister took office, they have not allowed members of parliament to visit me.”

Local reports said Gürlek denied the existence of such obstacles.

Gürlek was appointed in a surprise mini cabinet reshuffle early on Feb. 11. Before his appointment, he oversaw several high-profile trials involving CHP figures while serving as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor.

Dozens of officials from CHP-run municipalities have been detained on corruption charges they deny, including İmamoğlu, who was arrested the same day he was named the party’s candidate for the next presidential election.

Gürlek's office has also opened investigations into several CHP members on allegations ranging from graft to terror links and insulting the president.

İmamoğlu, 54, faces multiple legal cases, including one in which he is accused of questioning Gürlek’s integrity.

The CHP says the prosecutions are politically motivated, while the government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.

CHP leader Özgür Özel has continued to visit İmamoğlu in prison and is expected to apply for another visit next week, a move party officials told daily Türkiye could be key to resolving the dispute.