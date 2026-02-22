Türkiye to strengthen cybersecurity shield with new drills

Türkiye to strengthen cybersecurity shield with new drills

ANKARA
Türkiye to strengthen cybersecurity shield with new drills

Türkiye is set to reinforce its national cybersecurity framework with a series of new exercises aimed at bolstering resilience and raising awareness.

According to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's 2025 Performance Program, a total of 11 national and international cybersecurity drills will be conducted this year.

The initiatives are aligned with the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, which outlines measures to secure electronic communications, information technologies and the systems that underpin their delivery. The program emphasizes defining policies, strategies, and procedures to safeguard public institutions, private entities and individuals against cyber threats.

Key objectives include preparing action plans, coordinating activities, identifying critical infrastructures and their operators, and establishing intervention centers. The strategy also highlights the importance of developing domestic solutions and tools for cyber defense, while ensuring oversight and compliance.

Efforts to raise public awareness, provide training, and establish regulatory frameworks for organizations operating in the cybersecurity domain are ongoing. In line with these goals, 11 drills are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, with 12 planned for 2026 and 13 by 2028.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

    MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

  2. UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

    UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

  3. ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

    ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

  4. Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

    Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

  5. Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

    Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
Recommended
Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026
Growing international demand for luxury watch repairs in Istanbul

Growing international demand for luxury watch repairs in Istanbul
EU again delays hotly debated Made-in-Europe plans

EU again delays hotly debated 'Made-in-Europe' plans
China urges US to cancel tariffs announced by Donald Trump

China urges US to cancel tariffs announced by Donald Trump
Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets

Bitcoin fall as investors pull off from speculative assets
South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade

South Korea and Brazil sign deals on K-beauty, trade
Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February
WORLD UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

The United Nations leader warned Monday that "the rule of force" was spreading, as the powerful trample on international law and wield artificial intelligence and other technologies to attack human rights.
ECONOMY Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Kazakhstan’s consul general in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, has stated that the city is once again expected to welcome a high number of Kazakh tourists this year, underscoring Antalya’s importance as a key destination for Kazakhstan in the tourism sector.  
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿