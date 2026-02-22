Türkiye to strengthen cybersecurity shield with new drills

ANKARA

Türkiye is set to reinforce its national cybersecurity framework with a series of new exercises aimed at bolstering resilience and raising awareness.

According to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's 2025 Performance Program, a total of 11 national and international cybersecurity drills will be conducted this year.

The initiatives are aligned with the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, which outlines measures to secure electronic communications, information technologies and the systems that underpin their delivery. The program emphasizes defining policies, strategies, and procedures to safeguard public institutions, private entities and individuals against cyber threats.

Key objectives include preparing action plans, coordinating activities, identifying critical infrastructures and their operators, and establishing intervention centers. The strategy also highlights the importance of developing domestic solutions and tools for cyber defense, while ensuring oversight and compliance.

Efforts to raise public awareness, provide training, and establish regulatory frameworks for organizations operating in the cybersecurity domain are ongoing. In line with these goals, 11 drills are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, with 12 planned for 2026 and 13 by 2028.