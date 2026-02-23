Iran-US talks expected on Feb 26 despite fears of strikes

TEHRAN

Iranian officials held out hope for progress towards a deal to forestall fresh conflict when talks with U.S. negotiators resume on Feb. 26, despite a huge build-up of American military might in the Middle East.

Speaking to CBS News on Feb. 22, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said details of a possible deal were being drawn up ahead of the renewed talks on Tehran's nuclear program, after Washington's envoy Steve Witkoff had publicly wondered why Tehran had not yet "capitulated.”

Badr Albusaidi, foreign minister of regional mediator Oman, said talks would resume on Feb. 26 in Geneva "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal.”

U.S. threats of military action have multiplied since a nationwide protest movement in Iran sparked a crackdown that rights groups say killed thousands. On Feb. 22, Iranian students held competing pro- and anti-government protests, with critics of the clerical leadership risking arrest or worse if they are caught.

"If the U.S. attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves," Araghchi said, alluding to American interests in the region as potential targets.

Still, he said, "there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution.”

In a social media post, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian likewise said previous talks "yielded encouraging signals.”

After a recent round of discussions in Geneva, Iran said it was preparing a draft proposal for an agreement that would avert military action.

"I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal," Araghchi told CBS.

Axios had earlier reported that if Iran submitted its proposal in the next 48 hours, Washington was ready to meet again later in the week "to start detailed negotiations".

The U.S. has sent two aircraft carriers to the Middle East in recent weeks, along with other jets and ships, and has also shored up its air defenses in the region to back up its threats of military intervention.