Speaker: Anti-terror panel's report marks 'vital threshold'

ISTANBUL

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Feb. 21 described the delivery of a final report by a commission overseeing the government’s anti-terror project as a "vital threshold."

"This report is certainly not everything, but it is a milestone for what needs to be done next. Within this framework, the necessary steps must be pursued with good faith, patience and determination," Kurtulmuş told journalists during a gathering in Istanbul.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission concluded its work on Feb. 18, presenting a 60-page final report outlining proposed “democratization” steps and legal reforms under the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

"From now on, political parties will come together to discuss what can be done, especially regarding legal regulations. Ultimately, I hope that regulations that all parties will sign off on will be implemented," Kurtulmuş said. "This was a vital threshold for Türkiye, and we have crossed it. This doesn't mean everything is over. A period of intensive work is needed."

Momentum behind the initiative increased after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan issued a call that prompted the terror group to begin disarming. A first batch of members publicly destroyed weapons in July, and PKK later announced it would withdraw from Turkish territory in October.

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political party boycotting the initiative and declined to send representatives to the commission.