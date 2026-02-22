Türkiye introduces controlled mooring to protect Göcek’s fragile bays

MUĞLA

Authorities have launched a new, reservation-based mooring system in Göcek, one of the country’s most popular yachting destinations in the southwestern province of Muğla, aiming to reduce pressure on fragile marine ecosystems caused by heavy summer boat traffic.

Acting on the instructions of the Environment Minister Murat Kurum, the Türkiye Environment Agency (TÜÇA) has introduced a mooring buoy system project, ending the long-standing “first come, first anchor” practice.

Under the new system, yachts and boats must reserve mooring points in advance via a formal website or mobile app.

Vessels will be allowed to stay a maximum of three days in a single bay and 11 days across all Göcek bays combined.

Daily mooring fees will range from 500 to 3,000 Turkish Liras ($11 to $68), depending on vessel size.

TÜÇA President Nurullah Öztürk emphasized that the project is non-profit and ecosystem-focused, noting that all revenue will be reinvested into protecting Türkiye’s seas and coastal environments.

Officials say the mooring buoy management system is set to expand to other high-traffic coastal areas in the future.

Göcek hosts six marinas with a total capacity of around 850 yachts, yet during peak summer months the number of boats in the area can reach nearly 2,000 per day.

Despite having a permanent population of only about 6,500 residents, the neighborhood plays a key role in Türkiye’s tourism sector, drawing around 3.7 million foreign visitors annually.

The area is home to around 1,500 marine species, including the endangered Mediterranean monk seal, groupers and vital Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows.

Scientists emphasize that the system must be closely monitored, particularly to ensure the protection of these seagrass meadows.