Türkiye introduces controlled mooring to protect Göcek’s fragile bays

Türkiye introduces controlled mooring to protect Göcek’s fragile bays

MUĞLA
Türkiye introduces controlled mooring to protect Göcek’s fragile bays

Authorities have launched a new, reservation-based mooring system in Göcek, one of the country’s most popular yachting destinations in the southwestern province of Muğla, aiming to reduce pressure on fragile marine ecosystems caused by heavy summer boat traffic.

Acting on the instructions of the Environment Minister Murat Kurum, the Türkiye Environment Agency (TÜÇA) has introduced a mooring buoy system project, ending the long-standing “first come, first anchor” practice.

Under the new system, yachts and boats must reserve mooring points in advance via a formal website or mobile app.

Vessels will be allowed to stay a maximum of three days in a single bay and 11 days across all Göcek bays combined.

Daily mooring fees will range from 500 to 3,000 Turkish Liras ($11 to $68), depending on vessel size.

TÜÇA President Nurullah Öztürk emphasized that the project is non-profit and ecosystem-focused, noting that all revenue will be reinvested into protecting Türkiye’s seas and coastal environments.

Officials say the mooring buoy management system is set to expand to other high-traffic coastal areas in the future.

Göcek hosts six marinas with a total capacity of around 850 yachts, yet during peak summer months the number of boats in the area can reach nearly 2,000 per day.

Despite having a permanent population of only about 6,500 residents, the neighborhood plays a key role in Türkiye’s tourism sector, drawing around 3.7 million foreign visitors annually.

The area is home to around 1,500 marine species, including the endangered Mediterranean monk seal, groupers and vital Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows.

Scientists emphasize that the system must be closely monitored, particularly to ensure the protection of these seagrass meadows.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

    MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

  2. UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

    UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

  3. ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

    ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

  4. Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

    Turkish gang plotted attack on German prosecutor, court paper says

  5. Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

    Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
Recommended
MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report
Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne
AKP prepares to hand new charter draft to Erdoğan: Report

AKP prepares to hand new charter draft to Erdoğan: Report
Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year

Istanbul’s January air pollution drops 36 pct year-on-year
Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety

Türkiye launches probe into major social media platforms over child data safety
Higher traffic fines set to deter illegal taxi services in Türkiye

Higher traffic fines set to deter illegal taxi services in Türkiye
Roadkill wolf may provide key tissue for Türkiye’s genetic mapping project

Roadkill wolf may provide key tissue for Türkiye’s genetic mapping project
WORLD UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'

The United Nations leader warned Monday that "the rule of force" was spreading, as the powerful trample on international law and wield artificial intelligence and other technologies to attack human rights.
ECONOMY Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Influx of Kazakh tourists to Antalya expected to continue in 2026

Kazakhstan’s consul general in Antalya, Kuat Kanafeyev, has stated that the city is once again expected to welcome a high number of Kazakh tourists this year, underscoring Antalya’s importance as a key destination for Kazakhstan in the tourism sector.  
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿