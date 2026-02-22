Greenland does not need US hospital ship: Denmark

Greenland does not need US hospital ship: Denmark

COPENHAGEN
Greenland does not need medical assistance from other countries, Denmark's defense minister said on Feb. 22, after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed he was sending a hospital ship to the autonomous Danish territory that he covets.

"The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs. They receive it either in Greenland, or, if they require specialized treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it's not as if there's a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

In Greenland as in Denmark access to healthcare is free. There are five regional hospitals across the vast Arctic island, with the Nuuk hospital serving patients from all over the territory.

The Greenlandic local government signed an agreement with Copenhagen in early February to improve the treatment of Greenlandic patients in Danish hospitals.

Trump on Feb. 21 posted on his social media platform Truth Social that "we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there."

"It's on the way!!!" he added.

Trump has said the U.S. must control Greenland to ensure its security, though he has backed off earlier threats to seize it after striking a "framework" deal with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to ensure greater U.S. influence.

Lund Poulsen told DR he was not aware of the hospital ship's possible arrival.

