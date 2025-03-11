Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on March 11 has announced the launch of judicial and administrative investigations into recent stray animal attacks that resulted in fatalities and injuries, warning that those who neglect their duties in managing the issue will face legal action.

“We are fully committed to making our streets safer and ensuring the security of our citizens. Any negligence threatening public order and the safety of our people will not be tolerated,” Tunç said.

The incidents in Hakkari, in which a 12-year-old girl died after being viciously attacked by a pack of dogs; Konya, where a two-year-old child lost her life; and Erzurum, where a child was injured, have sparked urgent calls for greater accountability and safety measures.

Tunç emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, stating that the incidents “have shown that the problem of stray animals cannot be postponed.”

Tunç outlined that municipalities and provincial administrations are responsible for managing and controlling stray animals, ensuring the effective operation of animal shelters as per the Animal Protection Law. He stressed the critical importance of authorities fulfilling their duties diligently.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had recently announced new measures to ensure that the process of gathering and rehabilitating stray animals is in line with the law, which involves the establishment of a commission responsible for regular inspections and providing updates on the issue every on the 12th of each month.

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
