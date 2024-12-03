CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

ANKARA
CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has urged the government not to seek adventure in Syria in the wake of a recent escalation between the regime and opposition groups, voicing the need for stability in the southern neighboring country.

“I call on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to draw lessons from the history. Do not look for a new adventure in Syria,” Özgür Özel, the chairman of the CHP, said in his weekly address to his parliamentary group on Dec. 3.

Touching on the recent escalation in Syria, Özel said the government should follow a transparent policy on the developments in the neighboring country and inform the Parliament about the unfolding conflict.

Türkiye cannot be part of other countries’ plans for Syria. It cannot follow a scenario written by foreign powers,” Özel said, citing Russia, Iran, Israel and the United States.

“It is essential that Türkiye pursues good relations with all neighboring countries,” he said, stressing that Ankara’s priority should provide security for the country and prevent new refugee influx.

The growing instability gives the most harm to Syria and Türkiye, and that’s why Ankara should work to de-escalate tension in this country, Özel said, also calling on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to reconcile with the Turkish government.

“When everyone will leave this region, Türkiye and Syria will remain. Maintaining good neighborly ties will be to the benefit of both countries,” the CHP chairman stressed.

“We have to turn a new page and launch dialogue in bilateral ties,” he said. “We, as the CHP, are ready to contribute to this process.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

    Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

  2. South Korean president declares martial law

    South Korean president declares martial law

  3. Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

    Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

  4. Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

    Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

  5. CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

    CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
Recommended
MHP leader urges Assad to engage with Türkiye

MHP leader urges Assad to engage with Türkiye
Scuffle erupts over trustees at parliament event

Scuffle erupts over trustees at parliament event
Bahçeli says no disagreement with Erdoğan

Bahçeli says 'no disagreement' with Erdoğan
7 MPs face immunity revocation motions

7 MPs face immunity revocation motions
CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor

CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor
Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns

Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns
WORLD South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, a move that the opposition rejected as "unconstitutional."

ECONOMY Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh with the Saudi Investment Ministry and National Housing Company.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿