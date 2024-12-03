CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has urged the government not to seek adventure in Syria in the wake of a recent escalation between the regime and opposition groups, voicing the need for stability in the southern neighboring country.

“I call on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to draw lessons from the history. Do not look for a new adventure in Syria,” Özgür Özel, the chairman of the CHP, said in his weekly address to his parliamentary group on Dec. 3.

Touching on the recent escalation in Syria, Özel said the government should follow a transparent policy on the developments in the neighboring country and inform the Parliament about the unfolding conflict.

“Türkiye cannot be part of other countries’ plans for Syria. It cannot follow a scenario written by foreign powers,” Özel said, citing Russia, Iran, Israel and the United States.

“It is essential that Türkiye pursues good relations with all neighboring countries,” he said, stressing that Ankara’s priority should provide security for the country and prevent new refugee influx.

The growing instability gives the most harm to Syria and Türkiye, and that’s why Ankara should work to de-escalate tension in this country, Özel said, also calling on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to reconcile with the Turkish government.

“When everyone will leave this region, Türkiye and Syria will remain. Maintaining good neighborly ties will be to the benefit of both countries,” the CHP chairman stressed.

“We have to turn a new page and launch dialogue in bilateral ties,” he said. “We, as the CHP, are ready to contribute to this process.”