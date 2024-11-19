CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor

CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor

ANKARA
CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor

Jailed Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has vowed to continue to defend its jailed mayor in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, calling on all the party loyalists to challenge the ruling.

“We are standing behind our mayor. Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer will return his office,” CHP Chairman Özgür Özel told his parliamentary group on Nov. 19 in Ankara.

Özer, who was elected as mayor in the March 2024 local polls, was jailed due to his alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization. The Interior Ministry has appointed a trustee to the Esenyurt Municipality.

“All our provincial heads from the 81 provinces will be in Esenyurt this Sunday [Nov. 24]. We will hold our meetings there. And our provincial heads will hold meetings in 43 neighborhoods of Esenyurt to discuss the jailing of our mayor,” Özel stated.

In addition, all CHP lawmakers and mayors will frequently visit Esenyurt to show their support and solidarity with the district, Özel underlined.

“Mr. Özer was elected with 51 percent of the votes. Now, some polls in the district show that 81 percent of the Esenyurt residents say his ousting from the office is wrong. That means, even those who did not vote for Mr. Özer see how unjust the situation is,” he suggested.

Özel also criticized the government for appointing a district governor as a trustee. “Instead of appointing a trustee, the Interior Ministry should have allowed the Municipal Assembly to select a new mayor until Mr. Özer’s legal status is cleared,” he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Bahçeli says no disagreement with Erdoğan

Bahçeli says 'no disagreement' with Erdoğan
7 MPs face immunity revocation motions

7 MPs face immunity revocation motions
Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns

Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns
Two MPs from Democrat Party resign

Two MPs from Democrat Party resign
Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara
MHP urges constitutional amendment for Erdoğan’s next presidential bid

MHP urges constitutional amendment for Erdoğan’s next presidential bid
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿