DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

ANKARA

DEM Party leaders Tülay Hatimoğulları andTuncer Bakırhan.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on March 10 met with main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel as part of a new round of talks with political parties to garner support for advancing the resolution process aimed at permanently eradicating terrorism and dismantling PKK.

The delegation, spearheaded by DEM Party leaders Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, held discussions with Özel at the CHP headquarters.

Prior to this, the DEM Party also paid a visit to the Labor Party (EMEP).

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Hatimoğulları stressed the importance of the positive messages from the opposition.

"We highly value and thank the messages conveyed by opposition parties, particularly the CHP, in contributing to the socialization of peace,” she said.

“The commencement of a process of non-conflict is crucial. The steps to be taken within the parliamentary framework, and the commencement of the legal process in this context, are of great significance. The state and the ruling power bear significant responsibilities,” Hatimoğulları said.

Özel, for his part, stated that CHP has never denied the existence of the Kurdish issue, and the party always adopts a constructive stance.

“We are committed to a transparent, sincere process in the parliament that will establish societal consensus."

Ahead of the meeting, the CHP leader provided remarks to daily Cumhuriyet, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to the issue.

"If a resolution is to be pursued within the parliamentary framework, it must encompass the voices of martyr families and veterans' associations. Any initiative undertaken without securing their consent would be fundamentally flawed. We stand in favor of parliamentary negotiations premised on broad societal consensus,” Özel stated.

"However, we categorically oppose transactional bargaining, particularly those entailing constitutional amendments," he asserted.

On March 17, the DEM Party delegation is slated to engage with the partners of the ruling People's Alliance.

The alliance is composed of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The DEM Party’s tour came after a unilateral ceasefire announced by the PKK on March 1 in line with the historic call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan for the disbandment of the terror organization.

The co-chairpersons, however, underlined that there are so many issues to be fixed for the implementation of the process, including democratic and legal measures, as well as the status of Öcalan.