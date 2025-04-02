34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

ANKARA
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

A total of 34 people were killed and more than 4,700 injured in road accidents across Türkiye in the first four days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on April 2.

“Eid is the best time to be together with our loved ones. In order not to turn these beautiful moments into pain, please let’s obey the traffic rules,” he wrote on X. “Roads are there to bring us together, not to separate us.”

The government had declared a nine-day holiday for Eid, leading to a surge in travel.

Authorities inspected over 495,000 vehicles on April 1 alone, issued speeding and radar checks on about 21,100 vehicles and imposed penalties on 51,100 others, Yerlikaya said.

“I wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to our injured,” he added.

According to ministry data, 766 traffic accidents occurred on March 29, the first day of the holiday, leaving five people dead and more than 1,200 injured.

The next day, 709 accidents were reported, bringing the death toll to 19. On March 31, another 663 accidents occurred, resulting in eight more fatalities.

The majority of Istanbulites left the city for their hometowns or holiday resorts during the Eid, transforming Türkiye's largest metropolis into a quiet retreat for local and foreign tourists.

The holiday rush led to significant traffic congestion on the first day, with vehicles coming to a standstill at several points across the city.

Each year, Eid al-Fitr sees millions traveling for family gatherings, cultural visits and leisure activities, causing delays that particularly affect travel between Istanbul’s European and Asian sides.

However, as the initial rush subsided, Istanbul took on its familiar holiday appearance — resembling a “ghost town,” with only tourists and a small number of locals seen in public spaces.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk before celebrating with festive gatherings.

eid holiday,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

    Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

  2. Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

    Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

  3. Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

    Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

  4. New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

    New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

  5. Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

    Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli ministers Al-Aqsa visit

Türkiye condemns Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa visit
11 detained as part of probe over boycott calls

11 detained as part of probe over boycott calls
Ankara urges Paris to avoid double standards over İmamoğlu case

Ankara urges Paris to avoid double standards over İmamoğlu case
Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills

Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills
Türkiye unveils conservation efforts for Anatolian scorpion

Türkiye unveils conservation efforts for Anatolian scorpion
Turkish students secure court victories over Italys visa dispute

Turkish students secure court victories over Italy's visa dispute
Türkiye plans to launch spaceport

Türkiye plans to launch spaceport
WORLD Israel PM says dissecting Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages

Israel PM says 'dissecting' Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the military was "dissecting" the Gaza Strip and seizing territory to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages still held in the enclave.
ECONOMY Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

The average interest rate on housing loans charged by banks dropped to 39.25 percent in the week ending March 21, marking the lowest level in 18 months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿