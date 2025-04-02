34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

ANKARA

A total of 34 people were killed and more than 4,700 injured in road accidents across Türkiye in the first four days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on April 2.

“Eid is the best time to be together with our loved ones. In order not to turn these beautiful moments into pain, please let’s obey the traffic rules,” he wrote on X. “Roads are there to bring us together, not to separate us.”

The government had declared a nine-day holiday for Eid, leading to a surge in travel.

Authorities inspected over 495,000 vehicles on April 1 alone, issued speeding and radar checks on about 21,100 vehicles and imposed penalties on 51,100 others, Yerlikaya said.

“I wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to our injured,” he added.

According to ministry data, 766 traffic accidents occurred on March 29, the first day of the holiday, leaving five people dead and more than 1,200 injured.

The next day, 709 accidents were reported, bringing the death toll to 19. On March 31, another 663 accidents occurred, resulting in eight more fatalities.

The majority of Istanbulites left the city for their hometowns or holiday resorts during the Eid, transforming Türkiye's largest metropolis into a quiet retreat for local and foreign tourists.

The holiday rush led to significant traffic congestion on the first day, with vehicles coming to a standstill at several points across the city.

Each year, Eid al-Fitr sees millions traveling for family gatherings, cultural visits and leisure activities, causing delays that particularly affect travel between Istanbul’s European and Asian sides.

However, as the initial rush subsided, Istanbul took on its familiar holiday appearance — resembling a “ghost town,” with only tourists and a small number of locals seen in public spaces.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk before celebrating with festive gatherings.