Turkish Cypriot parliament speaker resigns

NICOSIA
Ziya Öztürkler, who assumed the role of speaker of the Turkish Cypriot parliament just a month ago, has announced his resignation following a contentious dispute over alleged irregularities in the election process.

Elected on Oct. 18 in the fifth round of voting with 26 votes in favor and 23 against, Öztürkler was the sole candidate fielded by the ruling National Unity Party (UBP) for the 50-seat legislature's presidency.

However, tensions erupted last week during a parliamentary session when a heated argument arose over claims that three ballots bore "multiple stamps." The controversy escalated into both verbal and physical altercations among deputies.

Doğuş Derya, a member of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), approached the rostrum and threw water on Öztürkler, in an attempt to remove him from the speaker's chair.

Subsequently, the parties convened emergency meetings and parliamentary activities were paused for a week.

"The developments within the parliament are well-known to all. To pave the way for the crucial budget deliberations that concern our entire nation and to put an end to these disputes, I am resigning from the esteemed position of speaker of the Turkish Cypriot parliament of my own volition," Öztürkler stated in a written statement on Nov. 18.

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
