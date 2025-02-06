Özel criticizes gov't over earthquake response

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel slammed the government on Feb. 6 for what he described as inadequate relief efforts, two years after devastating earthquakes struck the country’s south.

"They collected $40 billion in earthquake taxes in 21 years. However, they did not take the necessary measures to make cities earthquake resistant," Özel said at an event in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the twin quakes.

He also criticized the government’s "delayed search and rescue efforts and the slow pace of rebuilding."

"Some 650,000 houses were demolished. They said 'we will build and deliver them within a year'... Last year, the number of houses delivered today was 18,019 in 11 provinces,” Özel said.

"Only 3 percent of that promise was fulfilled. We faced a government that left 97 out of 100 earthquake victims in tents, containers or with their relatives."

The government held a ceremony last month to mark the delivery of the 201,000th home.

Özel said some survivors still live in tents. He also accused officials of failing to hold those responsible for substandard construction accountable.

“Authorities have opened 2,031 investigations [into earthquake-related crimes],” he said. “Indictments have only been issued in 1,397 cases, meaning one in three files has not even been brought before a prosecutor.”

Özel warned that Türkiye remains unprepared for future disasters, particularly in Istanbul and the Aegean provinces.

“Greece is evacuating its islands, while we are merely watching,” he said.

The CHP leader urged the government to appoint a dedicated minister for earthquake and disaster preparedness, proposing that deputy ministers from all political parties work under this post to ensure a coordinated response.