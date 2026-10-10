Oruç Reis surveys route for Turkish Cyprus gas pipeline

Oruç Reis surveys route for Turkish Cyprus gas pipeline

NICOSIA
Oruç Reis surveys route for Turkish Cyprus gas pipeline

 

Türkiye’s seismic research vessel Oruç Reis has reached waters off Kyrenia as surveys continue for a planned natural gas pipeline linking Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus, with operations targeted to begin in 2028.

The project envisages two pipelines along a 101-kilometer route from Anamur in the southern province of Mersin to Teknecik, east of Kyrenia. The route includes 97 kilometers beneath the Mediterranean and four kilometers on land.

Oruç Reis is mapping seabed conditions along the proposed route.

The current survey program runs through Oct. 25, while engineering studies are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel signed a memorandum of understanding for the project on July 10.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the signing that the system would be designed to transport gas in both directions.

Alongside supplying Turkish Cyprus, it could eventually carry gas from future discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean to Türkiye and onward to Europe.

The gas supplied from Türkiye would initially be used for electricity generation.

Bayraktar said the project would help meet growing demand and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

The surveys come as Greece prepares to resume work on a separate electricity interconnector linking Crete and Greek Cyprus, with a later extension to Israel.

Türkiye says surveys and cable-laying in areas where it asserts continental shelf rights require prior coordination with Ankara.

Athens has rejected seeking Turkish permission for the work.

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