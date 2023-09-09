Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank

Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank

WASHINGTON
Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank

Online gig work is growing globally, particularly in the developing world, creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce, according to a World Bank report released Thursday. 

The report estimates the number of global online gig workers at as many as 435 million people and says demand for gig work increased 41 percent between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. That boost is generating concern, though, among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections in the gig economy, where people work job to job with little security and few employment rights.

While location-based gig services such as Uber, Lyft and TaskRabbit require labor like moving and delivery, online gig assignments can be largely done at home. Tasks include image tagging, data entry, website design and software development.

For women in the developing world, “there aren’t enough opportunities and they really struggle to get good quality jobs because of constraints and household responsibilities,” said Namita Datta, lead author of the World Bank report.

She said online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth “a very interesting opportunity to participate in the labor market.” Roughly 90 percent of low-income countries’ workforce is in the informal sector, according to the report.

Worker advocates stress the precariousness of gig work and the lack of job security, accountability from management and other social protections to workers’ health and retirement.

“The economic conditions in developing countries are different from the U.S., but one thing that is universal is the importance of developing and prioritizing good jobs, with a basic minimum wage and basic labor standards,” said Sharon Block, executive director of Harvard Law School’s Center for Labor and a Just Economy.

”There might be different pathways and timelines of getting there, but that’s a universal value.”

The report outlines how social insurance coverage is low among gig workers globally. Roughly half of the surveyed gig workers did not have a retirement plan and as much as 73 percent of Venezuelan gig workers and 75 percent of Nigerians did not have any savings for retirement.

In the United States, gig workers, both online and onsite, represent a growing portion of the workforce and there is ongoing contention about worker rights on these platforms.

A 2021 Pew Research study, the latest available, shows that 16 percent of U.S. adults have earned money through an online gig platform, and 30 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds have done so.

Transportation and delivery companies Uber, Lyft, and Grubhub have been entangled in dozens of lawsuits over minimum wage, employment classification and alleged sexual harassment.

“Right now, there are too many jobs where workers are misclassified,” Block said. “Which means many workers are not guaranteed minimum wage, do not have a social safety net, they don’t get unemployment, or workers compensation.”

“Now some states have stepped in to mandate paid leave, but if you don’t live in one of those states, you have to play the good boss lottery.”

online job,

TÜRKIYE Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

    Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

  2. UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

    UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

  3. Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

  4. Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

    Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

  5. New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

    New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head
Recommended
First phase of Fukushima water release to end Sept 11

First phase of Fukushima water release to end Sept 11
New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head
Record number of British tourists to visit Türkiye: Envoy

Record number of British tourists to visit Türkiye: Envoy
Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team

Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team
Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO
Turkish Airlines carries 56 million passengers in 8 months

Turkish Airlines carries 56 million passengers in 8 months
WORLD UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police on Saturday arrested a terror suspect who escaped from a London prison earlier this week, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
ECONOMY New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

 The trade relations between Türkiye and the United States have entered a new era, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.