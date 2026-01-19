Fidan discusses Gaza peace plan with Arab counterparts

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged separate phone conversations with his counterparts from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan over recent regional developments, particularly the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace deal, sources have informed.

Fidan spoke on the phone with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Jan. 19, the sources said.

The conversations addressed issues regarding Gaza and other recent developments in the region, according to the sources.

The talks follow the announcement of key bodies to serve for the implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The White House announced last week the members of the Gaza Strip’s “Board of Peace,” as well as the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's genocidal war on the territory.

The statement also announced an Executive Board to support governance and services, including Fidan, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, UAE-based Bulgarian diplomat and former U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov, Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, the White House said in a statement. The committee will be made up of 15 technocratic members involving the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestinian political entities and mediators.

The White House described Sha’ath as “a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuild civil institutions, and stabilize daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term governance.”