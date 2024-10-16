Olivia Rodrigo OK after stage fall

MELBOURNE

Olivia Rodrigo has reassured fans that she's "OK" after falling on stage during a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 14.

Videos of the Vampire singer falling into a hole on stage at the Rod Laver Arena during her fourth and final show in the city were shared online. Olivia is seen facing the crowd, sidestepping across the stage and briefly disappearing out of sight.

She eventually posted her own clip of the moment on TikTok with a comment: "I am ok hahaha."

In footage, fans can be heard screaming as she falls, with her hands just visible as she grips the side of the stage.

Before long the Good 4 U singer emerges, laughing, and says: "Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK.

"Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage - that's alright. OK, where was I?" she says, before continuing with the set.

Olivia tagged her own video with #subtleforeshadowing - a reference to an editing method where the moment of the "fail" is repeated at random throughout a clip.

The singer is currently touring Australia as part of her Guts world tour which kicked off in the U.S. in February.

Her second studio album of the same name was named critics' favorite of 2023 with hits like Vampire, Get Him Back and Bad Idea Right?.

While she's been in Australia, Olivia has met another global superstar - Pesto, the viral penguin that hatched at Melbourne’s Sea Life Aquarium in January.

The chick, dubbed an "absolute unit", became an online favourite thanks to his status as the biggest newborn the attraction had ever seen.

Olivia also welcomed the biggest crowd of her career when she performed to more than 50,000 fans in Manila.

It was the first time the singer, who has Filipino heritage, had performed in The Philippines and she donated all the profits from the gig to a charity providing healthcare to women and girls in the country.

At the time, Olivia said she'd been dreaming of the performance and "it was the most special show and the most meaningful trip".

She's due to perform four dates in Sydney later this week before taking a break from the Guts world tour, which resumes in South America in March next year.

She'll also return to Manchester in June 2025 to perform at the Co-op Live Arena after the original dates were postponed due to issues with the new venue before it opened.