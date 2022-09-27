Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

KONYA
Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

The number of sinkholes across Central Anatolia’s Konya Plain has exceeded 2,600, an expert said, warning against the uncontrolled use of groundwater, which is behind the formation of these holes.

Sinkholes, the number of which is increasing day by day in Konya’s Cihanbeyli, Yunak, Kulu, Sarayönü and Kadınhanı districts, continue to be examined by experts from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Konya Technical University (KTÜN).

It was reported in the studies that the sinkholes are moving towards the points that will pose more risks, such as agricultural areas, residential areas and energy investment areas.

Providing information about the studies, professor Fetullah Arık from KTÜN said, “Despite the heavy snowfall last year, there was not a great increase in groundwater.”

Reiterating that as of the end of last year, there are over 2,500 sinkholes, of which around 700 are deeper and 1,800 shallower than 1 meter, registered in the inventory in the entire basin, Arık said: “With more sinkholes found in the Cihanbeyli, Yunak, Kulu, Sarayönü, Kadınhanı districts, the number has soared to 2,600.”

“Soluble material when it encounters water is quite common throughout the basin, so potholes will continue to occur even if we don’t intervene.”

“The ground structure, which is soluble when it encounters water, covers a very large area throughout the basin, so these sinkholes will continue to occur even if we do not intervene,” Arık explained.

He pointed out another reason that people continue to use groundwater in an intense and uncontrolled way. “In addition, initiatives for the production of plants that consume a lot of water such as sugar beet, corn and alfalfa in the basin also continue to increase.”

The low level of groundwater affects the sinkholes negatively, increasing their number as no external streams flow into the basin, the expert said.

“Since we have no chance to change nature’s geological conditions, the most effective measure we can take is to control the use of groundwater,” he added.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

    Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

  2. One officer killed after attack near police station in southern Türkiye

    One officer killed after attack near police station in southern Türkiye

  3. Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

    Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

  4. Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

    Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

  5. In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression

    In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression
Recommended
Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car
Gastronomy festival kicks off in Bursa

Gastronomy festival kicks off in Bursa
Two killed as helicopter crashes enroute to wildfire in Marmaris

Two killed as helicopter crashes enroute to wildfire in Marmaris
‘Fancy women’ ride bikes to mark Car Free Day

‘Fancy women’ ride bikes to mark Car Free Day
Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert

Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert
Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours

Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours
WORLD NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

ECONOMY Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said on Sept. 27, raising suspicions of sabotage.
SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.