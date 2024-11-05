Yedikule Fortress cones returning to Istanbul skyline

ISTANBUL
The historic Yedikule Fortress, a site of Byzantine and Ottoman history, is being meticulously restored by the Fatih Municipality.

After years of research and restoration efforts, the first of the fortress’s iconic cone-shaped roofs — a feature lost in the 19th century — was installed on its entrance tower. The restoration marks a crucial step in reviving Istanbul’s silhouette.

The project, which began in 2020, is guided by historical documentation and visual sources. In engravings from the 16th century, Yedikule’s towers are depicted with conical roofs.

“Yedikule Fortress has been largely forgotten,” Fatih Mayor M. Ergün Turan stated. “It was closed for 15 years until recently. Since 2020, we have assembled a scientific board and initiated restoration in line with Conservation Board approvals.”

The installation of the first cone marks the beginning of a larger effort.

“We are recreating the city’s silhouette, tower by tower, to match the engraving that inspired us. Restoration is a process. Every year, we aim to complete one or two towers in line with their original designs,” Turan said.

The restoration has attracted both local and international visitors “and has reestablished the fortress as a core part of Istanbul’s tourism and cultural scene,” Turan noted.

Master Architect İhsan Sarı, a member of the scientific committee, highlighted the importance of historical accuracy. “We have dozens of engravings showing these cones. Our research led us to similar structures like Moldova’s Bender Castle, built during the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent. The castle was also restored to its historical form with international support.”

The restored cone was built on the ground using wood and industrial zinc, then lifted by crane onto the fortress tower. Gold leafing is being added to the finial atop the cone, resembling the domes of mosques throughout Istanbul.

