Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

BAKU
Thousands of people on Nov. 8 marched in several Azerbaijani cities to mark the fourth anniversary of Baku’s victory in Karabakh.

As part of the "Victory Day" celebrations, soldiers and veterans participated in the marches held across various districts of Baku.

Before the procession commenced, a moment of silence was observed in honor of the fallen soldiers, followed by the playing of the Azerbaijani national anthem. The military band performed martial tunes during the march.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated a monument in Baku.

In his speech, Aliyev cautioned Armenia against succumbing to the influence of "Western powers" and urged it to abandon its policy of militarization.

Four years ago, the Azerbaijani army liberated the symbolically significant city of Shusha from occupation.

The counteroffensive, launched on Sept. 27, 2020, lasted for 44 days, during which over 300 settlements were liberated from occupation. The entry of the Azerbaijani forces into Shusha led to the disintegration of the Armenian military, forcing Armenia to sign a declaration on Nov. 10, 2020, acknowledging its defeat and pledging to withdraw its troops from the regions of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin.

Aliyev, noting the historical resonance of Nov. 10—marked by the death of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk—proclaimed Nov. 8 as "Victory Day."

